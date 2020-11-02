The Terrorist That Wasn’t: How Media Stereotypes Islam & Muslims

The train stopped at a station, the girl opened her eyes, looked right in front of her, as if in a daze, and gave a maniacal smile to herself. She again looked at her watch, murmured something, and closed her eyes.

This was it. She had every ‘tell-tale sign’ of a terrorist, most likely a suicide bomber. She was the only one who was fully covered on that warm day. Most others, like us, were in shorts and t-shirts. She had a backpack. She was wearing a hijab. She was looking at her watch. She was praying. She was smiling in an otherworldly fashion.

I calculated that she would blow herself up probably at Leicester Square for maximum impact. I indicated to my wife that we needed to get off one station early. She asked me why. I said that we could get an early tea somewhere in Piccadilly Circus. I didn’t want the ‘suicide bomber’ in front of me to suspect that I was on to her. When we got off the train, I urged my wife and kids to move quickly and get off the platform. We could still get maimed or killed, if the girl decided to blow herself up right here.