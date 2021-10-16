Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra Speech: Is RSS Now in Complete Sync with Govt & BJP?

There was considerable interest in the tonality of this year's Vijaya Dashami speech of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, because it was being delivered amid divergent narratives.

As chief of the RSS, Bhagwat has shed the reticence of his office and regularly expresses opinions that grab news headlines. Given that, the 'wait' for the annual sermon has diminished considerably.

Yet, the importance of the foundation-day speech cannot be denied because it holds the possibility of critical assessment of the past one year, besides providing direction to two-score and more affiliates on the path they are to follow over the next year and issues they require to prioritise.

In that context, the past year assumes criticality given the highs and lows, failures and achievements in this period.