Bhagwat’s Speech Shows How His Tenure’s Heralded RSS’ ‘Coming Out’

Bhagwat, like Modi has on several occasions, emphasises on constitutionalism and makes it a point to stress that actions are being taken within the ambit of the Constitution.

This abandons the Sangh Parivar's previous views on what the prime minister calls, the country's only Holy Book. Yet, when it comes to the actual practice of politics, the saffron fraternity is short on the commitment to social equality as well as fraternity.

Much was made out of Bhagwat's statements in September 2018 when he lectured the nation from New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. His comments were seen as a reach out to Muslims: "The day it is said that Muslims are unwanted here, the concept of Hindutva will cease to exist".

Bhagwat acknowledged in his Dussehra speech that Hindutva is one term over which there is 'confusion'. He tried to clarify matters but sent out contradictory messages.