Modi’s Reply to Rahul’s Criticism: Why Shunning Facts is BJP’s Best Bet

Modi had an easy time demolishing the opposition’s criticism, especially that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, because the government was not nailed on the specifics. In reply to Gandhi’s description of two Indias, one of the rich and the other of the poor, the Prime Minister referred to the free ration given to 80 crore people; he recalled that during the influenza epidemic a 100 years ago, as many people died of hunger as from the flu, and that this time around, his government’s decision to supply free food grains saved many lives.

He then talked of the houses built for the poor through the Aawaas Yojana and how it has helped them become prosperous, because that is what owning a house signified.