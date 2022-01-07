Modi’s Punjab Security Breach Calls for Clarifications, Not Politicking

Neighbouring countries in the sub-continent have had their share of similar incidents, from Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa, Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to the Nepalese Royal Family – somewhere, the mandated guard, alignments, and rigour in maintaining the security steel around the leadership slipped.

Even today, India is embroiled in multiple insurgency movements and security threats from across the borders, given the wounded and extremely polarised narrative that besets the country. Besides ‘active’ and often disputed borders, communities within have seen unprecedented dissonance and disaffection that challenges the security apparatus accompanying the national leaders.