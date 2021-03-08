In Bengal 2021, are BJP & Mamata’s TMC Both ‘Playing it Safe’?

PM Modi set the tone for the Bengal elections by launching his party, the BJP’s election campaign from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday, 7 March. The BJP claims that the rally was attended by over 10 lakh people who had come to see their ‘beloved prime minister’ from different parts of the state.

Modi attacked Mamata left, right and centre in his inimitable style.

“The money that the Centre is sending for the welfare of the poor in Bengal, it is being blocked by the state government. Didi doesn't want to work and won’t let anybody else work as well,” he said.

Further, he reiterated the ‘Sonar Bangla Mission’ of the BJP.