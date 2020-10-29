Modi Govt Wants to Junk ‘Socialist Economics’. So, Scrap Two Laws

This was music to my ears. Usually, our politicians, from Prime Minister Modi to Opposition leaders, dare not disown socialism. Even when they sell public sector undertakings, they couch it in language that speaks of “maximising social capital for pro-poor investments”, instead of celebrating privatisation as an ode to free-market capitalism. But here was no less than the finance minister excoriating State socialism without mincing words. How delightful! (Note: I am celebrating the repudiation of socialist economics, although I do support the welfarism and cultural liberalism that is innate to a socialist society)

But then, I also know better than to get carried away by politicians’ words. They almost always over-promise and under-deliver. So, while the finance minister may have debunked economic socialism in an unguarded moment, could she take a few quick, sharp actions to convince the world that India truly wants to embrace a modern, competitive, well-regulated free-market economy?

Yes, she can. Here are just two acts of abrogation – of the worst remnants of an exploitative State – that would establish her reformist creds. I have chosen these two actions because their repudiation is endorsed by stinging judicial orders, which would give Prime Minister Modi the Teflon to withstand a strong political blow-back.