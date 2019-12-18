Jamia Protests: Has PM Modi Forgotten His Student Activist Days?

The protests rocking college campuses across the country in support of agitating students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have put the Modi government on notice. For the first time since it stormed to office in 2014, it is feeling the heat of people’s fury on a scale and spread it did not anticipate.

From Mumbai to Kolkata, from Lucknow to Chennai, students are up in arms on two issues. One is the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which they have slammed as unconstitutional, discriminatory and communal. The other is the police action in Jamia and AMU where students were teargassed, brutally beaten and marched out with their hands in the air.