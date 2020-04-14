Is PM Modi Finally Looking at Political Future Beyond COVID-19?

In his address to the nation at 10 AM on 14 April, on the extension of the nation-wide lockdown in view of the coronavirus crisis, PM Modi acknowledged inputs provided by chief ministers, even mentioning some had already announced continuation of the lockdown.

Seeking advisories publicly from others, many of whom are also political adversaries, is against the grain of the PM’s persona. With another extension becoming a virtual fait accompli for him after Naveen Patnaik and Captain Amarinder Singh's announcements, the question looming over him (before 14 April) was if the decision this time would be presented as the collective will of all states and the Centre – or not.

The prime minister's decision for once, to share accolades for a ‘necessary but prudent’ decision, simultaneously insulates him from possible criticism later on, in the event of the shutdown's further extension – either triggering a fresh crisis, or resulting in the outrage of sections of society.