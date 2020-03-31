India Under Lockdown: Will Modi Retain the Poor’s Trust This Time?

The government’s anxiety was evident in an unusual directive put out by the National Broadcasters Association. It urged television channels not to show visuals of fleeing workers as it would encourage others to follow suit. Not only is the logic bizarre, but many in the media questioned the NBA for trying to impose some sort of censorship on news that is potentially harmful to the Modi government.

More than 20 workers have already died in the exodus. And the mass migration from cities to villages has totally defeated the purpose of the lockdown, which was to isolate and contain through social distancing.