Think GDP Numbers Are Bad? It’s Much Worse. Can Modi Save Economy?

Imagine you are a mid-level corporate executive. The first quarter of each fiscal year – April to June – has a special meaning in your life. That’s when your company usually announces raises. A decade ago, when you started working, you used to get double-digit increments. Over the past few years, that’s dropped to a tepid 5-6 percent. This year, COVID-19 forced your company to lockdown its offices. You had to work from home. And, instead of a raise, your boss sent you a mail, saying your salary was being reduced.

The good news is, that you are not alone. India’s entire economy has taken a similar pay-cut.