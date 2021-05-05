COVID Crisis: Dear Govt, Where’s Ownership & Course Correction?

At a simplistic level, disasters and crises are either naturally occurring phenomena or ‘man-made’ — sadly, the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, is both.

As the horrific reality and scale of the Indian pandemic situation gets relayed in the international press, far more than the reportage in the Indian media, this itself is symptomatic of the ‘man-made’ part of the devastation. ‘Truth’ has been the primary casualty in the governance saga, prior to the escalation of the situation, and even now, as it spirals out of control.