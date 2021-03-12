Tamil Nadu 2021: Can Modi & BJP Further ‘Divide & Rule’ Castes?

The young men and boys of Sivanthipatti village in Tirunelveli district were busy digging up the soil, levelling it and marking it with chalk powder. The rains had made the area slushy and many wondered aloud how they would play their traditional games. This was the day after Pongal (15 January 2021).

“Our chief minister mentioned seven castes of Devendrakula Vellalar in a speech a few days ago — not six castes,” said 30-something Muthupandi, clad in a black shirt and black veshti, as he supervised the ground preparation.

“When I went to meet Minister Kadambur Raju regarding our demands, he smiled and told me ‘Thai pirandhal, vazhi pirakkum thambi. Kavalai padadheenga, poyittu vaanga.’ (When the Tamil month of Thai begins, solutions will arrive. Don’t worry, go home.) We are confident that the AIADMK will fulfil our demands,” he said.