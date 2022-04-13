Modi-Biden Talks: Is US Trying to Accommodate India’s Pro-Russia Stance?

India and the United States have just concluded their fourth “2+2” dialogue of their foreign and defence ministers. The overall impression that emerges from what has been made public through press releases and briefings is that the US has made huge efforts to accommodate India’s Russia-leaning neutrality on the Ukraine issue.

In an exercise of what could well be called strategic patience, the American side papered over the Ukraine cracks and gave a positive spin to the talks. Indeed, in a special gesture, they dressed the routine annual dialogue with a virtual summit between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi to set the tone for the discussions.

Just how long the US will continue to hold this course could depend, to a great deal, on the path and outcome of the Ukraine war.