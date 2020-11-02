Do Bengali-Origin ‘Miya’ Muslims of Assam ‘Deserve’ a Museum?

This statement received immediate attention, first on the social media site, and then on other media platforms. Some of the responders agreed that a museum showcasing the artefacts of riverine communities in Assam was welcome, but were opposed to the use of the term ‘Miya’ as an umbrella term to define the communities.

Politicians from across the spectrum were quick to reject Ahmed’s proposal – even the Congress party which Ahmed represents. In subsequent interviews, Ahmed clarified his stand by saying that by ‘Miya’ he meant the ‘Bengali-origin Muslim residents of the char-chaporis’ and not all the other communities residing in the riverine areas of Assam. He also said that ‘Miya museum’ was just a proposed name (this phrase was not used in Ahmed’s initial proposal, nor in his letter to the director of museums) and that the expert committee was at liberty to accept or reject the name.

This led to more debates and discussions which culminated in two questions: