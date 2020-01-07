Where Have Our ‘Lost’ Children Gone? Here’s What Happens to Them

When the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), for the first time in its history, published the data on missing and traced persons and children in 2016, a total of 1,11,569 children were reported missing, out of which the maximum were reported from West Bengal (16,881 children). Only 55,944 children out of the missing lot could be traced.

The 2017 NCRB report, published late 2019, states that 63,349 children were reported missing in 2017. By the end of the year, 59.2 percent of them had been traced.

But where had they disappeared? There is a certain ambiguity to it that needs more clarity, and must be investigated. Many of them are in state-run or private shelter homes across the country. The prevalent tracing mechanisms are poor, and the initiative weak. Mumbai, the ‘city of dreams’, is also home to many of the ‘missing’ children living in shelter homes, in and around the city.