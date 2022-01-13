Minnal Murali: Will Indian Cinema Ever Embrace a Dalit-Bahujan Superhero?

Indian legends and superheroes are mainly young, fair and tall men with Brahmin or Kshatriya social locations. Dalit-Bahujan characters are almost absent in the constellation of mythical heroes. Even the current trajectory of Indian superheroes and nationalist leaders follows a similar trend. Modern icons that dominate our social and political life are mostly upper-caste men. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Sachin Tendulkar, from Rabindranath Tagore to Pandit Ravi Shanker and from Raj Kapoor to Pranoy Roy, the majority of popular legendary figures belong to specific social locations. The tag of ‘national heroes’ is mostly attached to them, whereas other Hindu groups survive merely as disciples, followers or the captive audience of these super-achievers.

Such domination continues in the superhero format, too. In the early 1980s, Raj Comics introduced Indian versions of superheroes (remember Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruv, Doga, etc.) who would fight deadly monsters and supervillains and keep the city safe. They were mostly depicted as strong men and belonged to urban middle-class or upper-caste groups. Similarly, Indian cinema’s superheroes are also presented as powerful upper-caste men (Shahenshah, Bahubali, Krrish, Robot, RaOne, etc.) who fight criminals and corrupt politicians, rescue the world from painful destruction, and avenge the wrongdoers of the past.

Indian superhero films added to the myth of upper-caste heroes and their superiority, whereas other groups are often shown as poor and powerless beings. Interestingly, here, the villains are often shown as distinctly deviant, ugly or the fat little men with dark complexions.