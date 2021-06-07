India’s Faulty Vaccine Policy: How Maharashtra, Others Can Step Up

This decision had to be made given the scanty supply of vaccines from the Centre. It is a situation which we, as a state, never imagined would happen when the vaccines first arrived.

We have tried to do the best with the vaccines made available by the Centre. With one of the highest efficiency rates across states, Maharashtra administered close to 2 crore doses — the fastest in the country. We could have vaccinated double or triple of that if vaccines were provided as promised. Maharashtra has the vaccination capacity of 8-9 lakh doses every single day, but we only manage 1.5-4 lakh doses on most days.