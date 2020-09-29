Oil Companies Get ‘Assured Prices’ – Why ‘Hate’ MSP For Farmers? 

In reality, petrol prices are administered through a mechanism called Trade Parity Pricing (TPP), which assures fuel refiners international prices, whatever their actual costs may be.

To understand how this works, think of a can of Coca Cola. There’s a high-end store near my home, which stores Coke imported from the Gulf along with the ones that are made locally. It is meant for expats who want a taste of home, and is priced at four times the Indian variant. But not all of it is the store’s mark-up. The price of Coca Cola is 2.5 times what it is in India, and importing it means adding the cost of shipping and customs duties.

Now imagine if the government allowed Coke to be sold in India at what it takes to import it from Dubai. Because that is exactly what it does when deciding how to price fuel.