Why Indian Govt Must Remember To Not Politicise Army & The Uniform

‘Ike’ had resigned his legal status as ‘General of the Army’ before entering the White House and reactivated the commissioned rank of a five-star General after demitting the office of POTUS, as the rank never retires.

Wholly ‘civilian’ Presidents like Barack Obama were made to realise the gravity, sensitivity and dignity of the ‘uniform’ when he wore a leather flight jacket with ‘Commander-in-Chief’ emblazoned on it, believing it would gel better with troops in Afghanistan – except that its proximation and suggestion to a ‘uniform’ was seen as an attempt of a wannabe military poseur.

Likening it to Hollywood’s Independence Day moment, he inadvertently blurred the vital distinction of maintaining the looks of a democratically elected and ‘civilian’ Commander-in-Chief who commands the troops, in the name of the democratic sovereign and its citizenry.