Met Gala 2021: Politics of All Stripes & Shades, Except Afghanistan

Yes, activism in fashion can be tedious when not done tactfully. It can backfire, as it did for AOC, the New York representative. But the question of Afghanistan is not just about activism, it is also about responsibility. Owing to the haphazardly planned withdrawal of the American troops, the Taliban is in the process of reversing the gains made in the past two decades. Even America's own efforts are going down the drain, along with those of the United Nations and other agencies.

In 2016, the International Trade Commission — a joint entity of the UN and the World Trade Organisation — launched an initiative to cultivate saffron and silk under the aegis of an umbrella programme called the Ethical Fashion Initiative. This programme ensured that the principles and practices laid down by International Labour Organization would be followed. More than half of the workforce under this programme is made up of women; the Taliban cannot stand working women.

The same year, Afghanistan: An Artistic Revival, an exhibition of handmade heritage rugs of Afghanistan, was organised at the Milan triennale.

Milan later got yet another taste of Afghanistan when, in 2019, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) showcased the Afghan crafts community by helping organise an exhibition of luxury crafts created by women from different parts of the country.

2019 was also the year when Afghan designers dared to dream big by taking their designs to fashion weeks. And there were fashion shows in Kabul, too.

All of this is on hold sine die.