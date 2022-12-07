MCD Polls: With AAP’s ‘Have-Nots’ Politics, Can Kejriwal Cement Permanent Spot?

In a way, Delhi has voted for a 'double engine ki sarkar' with the same government in the corporation and in the state. The Municipal polls were hurriedly announced after AAP started gaining some traction in Gujarat, as alleged by the party supporters.

With a Presidential style election now even employed in the local body polls, the independent and smaller parties are getting increasingly marginalised in what used to be a hyper-local election.

This is what may have also resulted in a lower-than-expected tally for AAP as the focus moves from issues to faces in such a campaign—Modi vs Kejriwal.

Also, the fact that the AAP is now eight years in power in the state may have also given rise to a natural anti-incumbency. The halo which the AAP built around Kejriwal has been dented somewhat due to the corruption allegations against the ministers and allegations of selling tickets.