Election in West Bengal Brings Bimal Gurung Back Minus Gorkhaland

Bimal Gurung – the firebrand leader of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) from Darjeeling – has surfaced in Kolkata on 21 October 2020 after remaining in hibernation for three years.

He reportedly disappeared from the scene after Amitabha Malik – the young police sub-inspector – had fallen prey to bullets on 13 October 2017 while carrying out a raid in the secret hideout of GJM activists. The surfacing of Gurung could not but remind anyone of the raw memories of Malik’s funeral procession in which his newly-wed wife, family members, neighbours and thousands of unknown mourners were seen to have taken part.