Gandhi Was Not Just A ‘Mahatma’. How Can We Understand Him Better?

It is worth noting that the Azim Premji Foundation exhibited the collections of cartoons in schools and colleges as an innovative pedagogical tool.

The use of historical cartoons as pedagogical tools is not new. The controversy behind the Ambedkar cartoon was due to the use of certain apparently ‘inappropriate’ cartoons in the NCERT’s school textbook for class 11. These historical cartoons were used in political science textbooks as an innovative/engaging pedagogical tool. However, the school textbooks of Indian history hardly used any such material.

History as a discipline has consistently denied the importance of historical cartoons not only as an innovative and engaging pedagogical tool, but also as sources of historical writing.