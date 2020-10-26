Uddhav’s New Avatar Resonates With Bal Thackeray’s Aggression

The Shiv Sena, like other political parties, has its traditions and rituals. The annual Dussehra Melava, or meet-and-greet, at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park with lakhs of party workers in attendance and a Thackeray – Prabodhankar, then Balasaheb – giving the keynote address is among its most revered ceremonies.

For the first time in its 54 years, a Thackeray is also chief minister of Maharashtra. Its Melava on Sunday evening might have rocked the Park had it been held there but COVID-19 restrictions meant the party’s iconic event was scaled down to an auditorium with only 50 people. Uddhav Thackeray did not allow this to come in the way of his words or intent.