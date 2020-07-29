WATCH: Rafale Jets In IAF Are A Shot In The Arm: What Next?

The Indian Air Force is all set to induct its first batch of Dassault Rafale fighter planes. As these much awaited fighter jets get inducted in the service of the Indian Air Force today at the Ambala base, India's strategic capability gets a shot in the arm.

The timing couldn't have been more crucial — what with the 'dragon' needling us.

"Although five Rafales are too few a number in the immediate term, their induction should bring about a shift from a defensive and reactive posture to one of active deterrent posture," writes Air Marshal M Matheswaran AVSM VM PhD (Retd).

Talking of China, where does the Rafale stand with its equivalent in the People’s Liberation Army Air Force? Since Rafale will be the most technologically advanced aircraft of the IAF, it is only fair to compare it with Chengdu J-20, China's most advanced fighter aircraft.

What does the induction of Rafale jets mean for the simmering tensions between India and China? How important is France's emergence as India's strategic partner in the changing geopolitical scenario? The Quint's Opinion Editor Nishtha Gautam discusses this and more with Ambassador Vishnu Prakash and Air Marshal M Matheswaran (retd).