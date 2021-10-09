Modi Govt Has Normalised Defending Criminals, but Media Doesn't Care

Look at the debates, the coverage and the tweets by the so-called star anchors of Indian television. “If Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi go to Hathras or Lakhimpur Kheri, why have they not gone to Kashmir?”, they will ask. The question why Modi went neither to Hathras and Lakhimpur nor Kashmir, doesn’t occur to them. If Congress leaders stand with a rape survivor or her family, instead of bolstering the pressure the party is trying to exert on the governemnt, it will be asked why it didn’t visit the rape victim in Rajasthan or Chattisgarh. The fact that in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh the state governments or ruling parties weren’t standing in defence of the rapists will escape their attention.

The few last women and men standing will need the active, fearless and constant support of independent media and civil society.

In view of the above, the task of the opposition becomes extremely difficult. Even in authoritative regimes, dissent cannot survive without amplification by the media. In television studios, as a spokesperson of the opposition party, one is faced with two to three pro-government voices on political debates. The Opposition’s street protests are rarely covered by the media. Rahul Gandhi’s press conferences don’t get live coverage on most channels. And then the same media shamelessly asks, “Where is the Congress?”

History will demand answers to the most critical question of our times — when democracy was being lynched, where was the media?

(The writer is former political secretary to Sheila Dikshit, and is currently National Spokesperson, Congress party. He tweets @Pawankhera .This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)