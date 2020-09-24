Labour Bills ‘High on Intent’ – But Betray a Lack of Clear Vision

The Parliament had already passed the Wage Code which had brought under one umbrella the laws relating to wages such as The Minimum Wages Act, the Payment of Wages Act and the Gratuity Act. Now it has passed the remaining Codes – on Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety and Social Security.

Insofar as the target of consolidation of the multiple labour legislation under four broad Codes is concerned, this legislative effort deserves to be complimented. However, the question that we have to ask ourselves is – what does this codification achieve – beyond codification?

While the Social Security Code brings the existing laws – addressing provident funds, building and construction workers and unorganised workers, maternity benefit, employees’ compensation and employees state insurance – under one roof, the value addition comes in the form of Chapter IX.