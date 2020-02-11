5 Big Missteps That Led to Modi-Shah’s BJP Losing Delhi Elections

As the counting of votes of the 2020 Delhi Elections began, trends showed a major victory for the Aam Aadmi Party which is expected to win 63 seats. The BJP, meanwhile, managed to secure just seven seats.

With results coming after aggressive posturing from leaders like Manoj Tiwari, who had predicted a landslide win for the BJP, it is imperative that the party reassess and revisit its strategy.

Here’s a list of the five key takeaways for the BJP from the Delhi Election results.