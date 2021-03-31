Why Kerala Nuns’ Train Incident is a Blot on India’s Soft Power

On 19 March, two nuns along with two other women — a group of four — were travelling by train. Following a complaint that the women were being taken for purposes of religious conversion the group was asked to de-board at the Jhansi railway station.

After an official investigation, the group was allowed to proceed on another train. Clearly, this shows that the allegations were found to be — prima facie — unfounded.

The incident has become an election issue in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the nuns were attacked by right wing Hindutva groups. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that an enquiry would be held and the culprits would be brought to justice.