BJP is Copying Islamists in Destroying Abdullahs and NC in Kashmir

There is a different BJP ruling at the Centre now. With respect to Kashmir, abrogation of Article 370, for which the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee struggled around 1950, was on top of its agenda. It was done successfully on August 5, 2019. But BJP’s Mission Kashmir doesn’t end there. The Jana Sangh and the BJP leaders have been holding Sheikh Abdullah responsible for Mookherjee’s “custodial killing”. He had been arrested by Sheikh’s Police on May 11, 1953, and lodged in a jail in Srinagar where he died of heart attack on June 23.

Purported allegations in the Public Safety Act dossier against Mehbooba may still be understandable to some. But Farooq Abdullah’s continued detention and now the PSA charge-sheet against Omar and other NC leaders is, for many, clear enough that the ‘new BJP’ is on the “wolf-and-the-lamb” story in the valley.