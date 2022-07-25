Kanwar Yatra: Are India’s Public Spaces Only for the Rich?

Outside schools, eager parents occupy whole streets as if they have a moral right simply by the virtue of procreating. Sometimes, it may take hours for you to make your way through it. How on earth will an ambulance pass through a wedding procession or through a street outside a school, invaded and swarmed by people? I ask, with folded hands, dear 'well-meaning', concerned folks.

Who is a Kanwar after all? Or rather, I should ask, “Kaun hain ye log, kahan se aate hain?” (who are these people, where do they come from?) – a monologue from a decent Bollywood film, Jolly LLB, that has inspired hundreds of memes. For the most part of the year, these Shiv Bhakts mean nothing to the state and upper class/caste society. They live somewhere in the shadows of the obscene apartment complexes that NCR is peppered with. The server at wedding buffets where people are drunk on privilege, the security guard at the school gate – when and how do they assert their equal right to use public spaces? It is not a secret how men and women in wedding parties behave with waiters and servers. The utter disrespect and arrogance thrown at their face is not just humiliating, it is infuriating.