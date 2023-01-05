Kanjhawala Case: A Decade After Nirbhaya, Can Cops Not Sideline Women’s Safety?

It is reported that Anjali had gone with a friend to attend a New Year's party and now, it is under investigation if they checked into a hotel and whom they met with. But the focus should shift from this part of the incident to how this gruesome accident unfolded.

Anjali and Nidhi drove away from the hotel gates in a scooter which the former was riding. But according to Nidhi, an inebriated Anjali wanted to take over when the Baleno hit them head-on. While Nidhi fell down on one side, Anjali fell in a manner that she got entangled in the suspension system of the car.

The horror doesn't end here. She was dragged, initially reported for about 13 kilometers which was later found to be over 40 kilometres.

An eyewitness, Deepak Dahiya, has been found on record saying that he tried contacting the police, a total of 22 times to be precise, but to no avail as he received no response or callback whatsoever.