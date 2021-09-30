After Kanhaiya Kumar’s Entry, What Is Congress’ Game Plan? Why Is RJD Upset?

Former president of JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar was enthusiastically welcomed into the Congress party by Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 28 September, the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

Kumar took this opportunity to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to sources, former party President Rahul Gandhi's team was in touch with Kanhaiya Kumar for some time now but the latter chose the date to join the Congress.