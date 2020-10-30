Kamala Has Made History, But Can She Fight Race & Accent Bias?

Ze Wang’s team from the University of Central Florida found that American participants trusted the British accent over the Indian. They found that, in the US, those with a British or French accent were more likely to be “perceived as sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and well-educated.”

Those with Asian accents? Perceived as “poorer communicators and less effective.”

Matt Goldrick, Chair of the Linguistics Department at Northwestern University in Chicago, simplifies the phenomenon of accents. “You can't really turn off your other language… you can't completely push one language out of your mind,” he explains. “So, every time you hear something, you hear it sort of through the lens of your other language.”