Kalyan Singh’s Rise Kindled a New Era in Uttar Pradesh Politics

When Kalyan Singh was made chief minister in June 1991 of India’s politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh, it was an audacious gamble. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept to power in the state for the first time, more than doubling its seats in the Assembly.

After three decades now, this may not seem extraordinary, when a BJP prime minister, who is himself from a backward caste, openly vaunts the large number of lower-caste central ministers in his Cabinet after the recent reshuffle. But at that time, it was the party’s first social engineering experiment to widen its mass base, which was traditionally dominated by the Brahmin-Thakur-Bania combine.