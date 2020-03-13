Jyotiraditya Scindia Should Have Formed New Party & Not Joined BJP

The Karnataka experience shows that the entire process could be time consuming.

This ended months of bickering in the Madhya Pradesh Congress between the Kamal Nath-Digvijay and Scindia camps. Scindia accused both of them of ganging up and having cornered most positions in the government. He was apparently denied the MPCC President post and a Rajya Sabha berth.

His grandmother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, was one of the founding members of the BJP, while his two aunts — Vasundhara and Yashodhara — are prominent women leaders in the party.