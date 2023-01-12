Lack of Diversity Among SC and HC Judges Not a New Issue, Here's What We Need...

Reports of "inequitable representation of backward and minority communities" in the higher judiciary, as informed recently by the law ministry to a parliamentary panel, have sprung debates on the mode and method of appointment of judges.

Reportedly, the Union government has said that from 2018 to 19 December 2022, 537 judges were appointed to various high courts. Of this, 79 percent hailed from the General Category, 11 percent from Other Backward Classes, 2.6 percent from the minority communities, 2.8 percent from Scheduled Castes, and 1.3 percent from Scheduled Tribes.

But neither are these reports unprecedented nor is this problem of "inequitable representation" new.