How JRD Tata Gave Birth To India’s Civil Aviation Industry

Though JRD founded TCS, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Tea, Voltas and Tata Airlines which later became Air India, his connection with flying went far deeper than just his business.



In 1929, JRD renounced his French citizenship and became an Indian citizen and was back in Bombay where India’s first flying club was taking its roots. Twelve days after the launch of the Aero Club of India & Burma, JRD went on his first solo flight and then, on February 10, 1929 he got the first flying license in the country.



JRD’s famous first commercial flight of Tata Aviation, which he flew himself on October 15, 1932 from Karachi to Bombay is a remarkable example of a businessman putting his own life on the line.



“On an exciting October dawn in 1932, a Puss Moth and I soared joyfully from Karachi with our first precious load of mail, on an inaugural flight to Bombay. As we hummed towards our destination at a dazzling 100 mph, I breathed a silent prayer for the success of our venture and for the safety of those who worked for it. We were a small team in those days. We shared successes and failures, the joys and headaches, as together we built up the enterprise which later was to blossom into Air-India and Air-India International,” JRD recalled later.



When he landed on the Juhu mud flats that October day in 1932, India’s first air service was inaugurated. He did not take credit for it and gave it to an Englishman called Nevill Vintcent, who was a good friend.



Vintcent offered JRD Tata a project to start an airline which was accepted by then Chairman, Sir Dorab Tata with an initial investment of Rs. 2 lakh.