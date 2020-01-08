JNU & ‘Safe Spaces’ Under Attack: Where Will Students Go?

What we are witnessing now is the emergence of a new social contract between the State and its citizens. The contract seems influenced by the political philosophy of Thomas Hobbes, who viewed citizens as ‘subjects’ of the State, and justified actions of the coercive State, at the very cost of individual rights, for a ‘collective good’.

Modi’s ‘New India’, similar to a Hobbes-ean state, has an unwritten charter in force now. It appears, in its messaging, somewhat like this: ‘Become a ‘Statizen’ and align your views and actions with what the State of nature puts forth. If you (any group or an individual) fail to offer unconditional loyalty to the State, the agents of the State shall do everything in its power (through law or force) to coerce you by instilling ‘fear of punishment’ through legitimate or illegitimate means. So, understand, and prioritise your ‘national’ duties over claiming or obsessing with any natural (constitutional) rights, else, we will label you as part of a politics of exclusion, or ask you to leave the country and settle in some other land.’

This charter appears to be the new ‘social contract’ in Modi-Shah’s India, and is currently being witnessed through the recent episodes of targeted attacks against Muslims in UP, and through other forms of state-approved violence against dissenting individuals or groups.