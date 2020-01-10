Can India Become a World Power Without Resolving Internal Discord?

Reflecting on the current state of affairs in our country, one is reminded of the ‘lemming syndrome’, which refers to the reputed suicidal proclivity of these small rodents. Driven by an irrational instinct, lemmings are said to jump, en-masse, off cliffs, and drown in waters below.

It is not too long ago, that India was the cynosure of the world. Its liberal and vibrant democracy which saw governments rotated with clock-work regularity, through universal suffrage, was the toast of the free-world. The manner in which India’s resilient culture had assimilated people of diverse faiths, castes and creeds into its tolerant fabric, was the envy of nations which had disintegrated in similar circumstances. Our free-market economy was amongst the fastest growing world-wide, and we looked forward to our ‘youth power’, yielding rich dividends in an ageing world.