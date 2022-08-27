J&K’s Political Pot Simmers: Will Azad Play A Role? Is NC Now a House Divided?

Just when Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes independent—and a potential player in Jammu & Kashmir politics once more—the father and son who run the Union Territory’s main party, the National Conference (NC), have taken different stands regarding the primacy of restoring the erstwhile state’s special status.

The provincial council of the NC for the Kashmir Valley, headed by party vice-president Omar Abdullah, decided on Wednesday that National Conference should contest all the seats in the Union Territory’s assembly, whenever elections are held.

On the other hand, party president Farooq Abdullah told this journalist, “Election is far away. Whatever we do, we stand united [as an alliance of parties].” He added that the alliance “stands firm to fight for our original action plan”, ie, the restitution of the state and its special status.

The corollary to that would be to share seats with alliance partners to contest elections. But clearly, the father and son have different views regarding their party’s alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the other major party of Jammu & Kashmir.