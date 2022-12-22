J&K Politics: With Yasin Malik’s Hearing, Will Centre Touch a Raw Nerve in UT?

In July earlier this year, Malik started a hunger strike alleging that he was being denied a fair trial. “Yasin Malik has decided to undergo a hunger strike from 22 July in Tihar Jail with demands such as a fair hearing and his physical presence in the court,” JKLF spokesperson Muhammad Rafiq Dar said in the statement.

Malik informed the Indian government about it through a letter sent via the jail authorities, the statement added.

He later called off his strike on 2 August after the prison officials promised him that his demands would be forwarded to the concerned authorities. The entreaty to be physically present inside the court came after Malik refused to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses through the virtual medium.

The first such direction from the TADA court came on 20 September earlier this year when the court issued a production warrant for Malik who was being held in Tihar jail in Delhi. As per several media reports quoting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Counsel Monika Kohli, Malik was not allowed to depose before the Jammu court on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).