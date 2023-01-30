J&K Politics: Bharat Jodo Concludes But Is Rahul Gandhi Strong For 2024?

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of J&K and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—J&K, Ladakh.

With a hope that Congress may restore the Article 370 and 35A, a lot of people had joined the march to support Gandhi.

Among such supporters was a 27-year-old carpenter Shabir Gul who had come from Chadoora area of Budgam to join the yatra. “I did not go to work today because I was excited to join the yatra. I was a National Conference supporter but now I will vote for Congress. I am confident that young Gandhi can fight oppression and take us out from it.”

After walking nearly nine kms at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gul feels that if Congress regains power, the party will restore Article 370 and statehood in J&K. “We are living in bad times. For example the J&K government is currently demolishing structures and taking back land from the people on the pretext of land grabbing. The leaders are in jail and everything looks desolated here.”

Another vibrant young man while carrying Bharat Jodo Yatra poster enthusiastically said, “After a long time, someone has come here to relieve our pain. After seeing the massive participation of Kashmiri people in the yatra, a hope has ignited that something good is about to happen. We were waiting for Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar the day he started his yatra in Kanyakumari,” said 35-year-old Basharat Naseem who is a PDP worker.

A youth Congress leader Baljeet who started the yatra in Haryana and reached Srinagar told The Quint that like in other states, Bharat Jodo Yatra has received overwhelming public support in J&K. “Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan khul rahi hai. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are joining to defeat BJP.”

On the streets of the Valley wherever Rahul stopped he was swarmed by people even as a huge number of women supporters and children continue to join.