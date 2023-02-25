J&K Politics: Ahead of Polls, Property Tax Row Puts BJP in a Tough Spot in UT

The new arithmetic outlined by the J&K administration defines property tax as 5 percent of the Taxable Annual Value (TAV) of a residential property and 6 percent for non-residential ones.

TAV is going to vary from place to place as it will be determined by a range of factors including floor, area, age of property, land value as notified by the government, type of municipality etc. The residential houses with an area of up to 1000 sqft are waived off from paying any.

The J&K government has also rolled out concessions (10 percent rebate) for those who submit the tax early. The taxes can be paid yearly and in two installments. And as for those who don’t, the notification stipulates penalties.

It notes that in event or failure to pay the Property Tax, the individual would be slapped with the liabilities of Rs 100 per month or one percent of the tax due, whichever is higher. But the overall penalty is not going to exceed Rs 1000.

“This new Property Tax policy will help municipal bodies generate revenue for better municipal services with minimum tax implications to residents,” Prasad said recently. “Better municipal services are expected to attract more investment and encourage more people to set up businesses in Jammu and Kashmir.”