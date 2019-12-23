Jharkhand Debacle Proves BJP Failed to Read Electorate, Yet Again

It also became clear that the politics of communal targeting does not work all the time and everywhere. The tack has to be different from state to state.

The decision to adopt this line, smacked of poor understanding of possible damage that multiple cases of lynching had done to the BJP's cause. The verdict is in a way a price voters extracted for the largest number of such brutal killings – 22 in total – in India. The latest was in the first week of November. It demonstrated that election or no election, the state of law and order in Jharkhand had deteriorated to such an extent under the BJP that people taking the law in their own hands had become the new normal.