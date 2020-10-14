How China’s Walnut Trade Caught Up & Why J&K’s Is On The Decline

Dar, however, has managed to figure out three reasons for the decline in demand for Kashmiri walnuts.

“Firstly, there is a lack of advanced horticultural policies from the government which includes the concept of high density planting, which means more production on less land; secondly, the lack of market intervention scheme which would have fetched growers the satisfactory rates and avoid possible losses; and thirdly, the lack of fruit mandis in the Kashmir Valley which cause price fluctuations and prevent growers from getting good rates.”