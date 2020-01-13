What Kashmir DSP’s Arrest Reveals: Corruption Keeps Conflict Alive

The arrest of a deputy superintendent of police in the Kashmir Valley was stunning, for he was arrested in the company of two high-ranking militants of Pakistan-backed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest seems to give credence to something that those who have lived and suffered in Kashmir have long suspected: powerful elements within the system of governance, including the police and some politicians, might have had deep links with militancy. Tragically, this stains the image of a force that has performed admirably overall, making huge sacrifices.

Early reports and speculation suggest that this arrest could open a can of worms regarding even some of the most high-profile terror events.