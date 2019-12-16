Jamia Row: Dear Delhi Police, Here’s What You Could Have Done

There are disconcerting reports from Delhi and NCR area, particularly from the Okhla region, that there were large-scale disturbances and violence that happened on the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus and adjacent areas. Students from JNU and Jamia, and also many members of the public, gathered around the police headquarters at ITO, Delhi, on the intervening night of 15 and 16 December.

The reason was the unprovoked and disproportionate use of force by the Delhi Police. The Vice Chancellor of Jamia alleged that the police entered the university campus without permission.

The PRO of Jamia Milia said that the disturbance and the violence that happened was because of ‘outside elements’.