Jacinda Ardern — NZ’s Most Successful Political Influencer 

“Kia ora, everyone. I’m standing against a blank wall in my house – because it’s the only view in my house that is not messy.”

So begins a 2020 campaign message posted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She speaks directly into her phone at day’s end, in a comfortable sweatshirt and with tousled hair, inviting Instagram viewers into her home as she lays out plans for the week ahead.

Voters and fans view her message from their own phones and smart devices: just over 22% of her 1.4 million Instagram followers watched the two-minute video. She is candid, approachable, tired and funny.

Facing a resurgence of COVID-19 just days later, the tone changes to one of concern. But the approach is the same in a 13-minute Facebook livestream, during which 34% of her 1.3 million followers tune in.

In the run-up to the 17 October election, Ardern’s Facebook following alone is four times greater than those of the other seven main party leaders combined. Politician or not, this makes her a serious influencer by anyone’s metrics.